Volkswagen Brings Back the Bora and Passat Sedan

The Bora and Passat names, familiar to Volkswagen fans in Europe, continue their lives as sedans on the Kazakh market, after the brand’s local representative introduced an updated Bora with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a Passat based on the Chinese Passat Pro.

In its presentation, Volkswagen Kazakhstan describes the Bora as a “modern German sedan.” The model is 4,812 mm long, with a wheelbase of 2,731 mm. Power comes from the 1.5-liter EA211 Evo2 turbocharged gasoline engine, producing 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The update includes flush-fitting door handles and fewer chrome elements. Equipment includes IQ.Light LED headlights, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch diagonal. The design of some interior elements, including the automatic selector, is reminiscent of the latest Golf and Passat.

The Kazakh Passat is a larger car, measuring 4.99 meters in length and featuring a 2.87-meter wheelbase. Under its hood is the 2.0-liter 2.0 TSI turbocharged gasoline engine from the EA888 series. It develops 220 hp and 350 Nm. A 15-inch central screen is fitted in the cabin. The model is based on the Passat Pro, manufactured by the SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture in China. Unlike in Kazakhstan, Volkswagen ended sales of the Passat sedan in Europe back in late 2021, with the previous B8 generation. In the current European generation, the model is offered only as a wagon.

The Bora is the more affordable of the two sedans. Its starting price in Kazakhstan is 12,920,000 tenge, equivalent to around €25,800. The Passat starts at 19,300,000 tenge, or approximately €38,600.

The Bora name is not new to Volkswagen. In Europe, it was used for a sedan and wagon based on the Golf IV between 1998 and 2005. After that, the designation remained in use mainly in markets such as China and Kazakhstan. The Chinese Bora from the current family uses the MQB architecture, and in 2019 the lineup was expanded with an all-electric version.