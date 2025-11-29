Chinese President Xi Jinping said it is necessary to strengthen the fight against chaos on the Internet to build a clean and healthy Internet.

On November 28, the Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a training seminar on Internet governance. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the seminar.

Xi Jinping, quoted on the official website of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, stressed that the governance of the Internet ecosystem is related to national development and security, as well as the vital interests of the people.

“We should strengthen the governance of online platforms, citizen journalism and multi-channel online organizations, encouraging them to assume social responsibility and consciously become distributors of positive energy“, said the Chinese leader. The Chinese leader noted that “a clean source creates a clean flow“, emphasizing the importance of promoting an online environment with shared values and new trends, turning the Internet into a vital platform for moral development and the dissemination of cultural heritage.

“Online chaos corrupts public morality and harms the interests of the masses. "It is necessary to decisively draw the sword and strike hard," he added.

Chinese authorities have been steadily tightening online controls over the past few years. Earlier in October, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it had launched a two-month nationwide campaign to eliminate chaos and tighten control over streaming donations. According to the regulator, the campaign will focus on private streams and group entertainment shows, where viewers most often donate money, sometimes for quite significant amounts.

In September, Chinese authorities launched a campaign to eliminate deliberate provocations of negative emotions online to combat the spread of panic, conspiracy theories and the falsification of official government statements. In July, China launched a campaign to improve the online environment for minors, aimed at removing content that threatens the physical and mental health of children.