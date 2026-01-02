No stress on the first working day with euros in large supermarket chains (VIDEO)

The first working day for large supermarket chains, in which the euro is used as the official payment currency, passed without incident. The cash registers are loaded with euro banknotes and coins. One of the chains has distributed nearly 53 tons of coins throughout its network, with the most coins being 1 and 2 euro cents.

Large supermarkets are not afraid of being used for currency exchange – paying a small bill with 100 leva, for example. They are prepared to return change in the single currency regardless of how low the bill is made by the customer.

Another important point for customers is that there is no rounding of prices. For the convenience of both customers and cashiers, the change is displayed in both leva and euro. The customer can pay in a combination of leva and euro, but change is returned in euro and euro cents.

From January 1, large hypermarkets have also changed their price labels - the upper price is now in euro, and the lower one - in leva. The end of the double price indication will be on August 8, 2026.