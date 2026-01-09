New US sanctions will be unpleasant, but Russia will endure

The new potential sanctions from the US side will be unpleasant, but they are “nothing new“ and Russia will stand our ground this time too.

“Unpleasant. Nothing new, but this time we will stand our ground“, wrote Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on his Telegram channel, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks on the new anti-Russian sanctions bill.

In an interview with Fox News, the American leader said that he was ready to support the law tightening sanctions against Russia, but hoped that it would not have to be implemented.