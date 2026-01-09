Smartphones and computers will become more expensive

The construction of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers could lead to a shortage of memory chips for smartphones and computers. As a result, consumer electronics prices will rise in 2026, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta and Open AI need high-throughput memory (HBM) chips to develop AI technologies. This demand has led chipmakers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron to focus more resources on developing HBM than on consumer-oriented chips needed for computers and smartphones.

Morgan Stanley predicts that a significant increase in consumer electronics prices will occur as early as the first half of 2026.