The best-paid migrants in Germany

A recent study by a German economic institute shows that Indians receive the highest median gross salaries among migrants in Germany - 5,393 euros per month. The median salary means that half of Indians earn more, and the other half - less. For comparison, the average salary of German employees is 4,177 euros, Nova TV specifies.

According to experts, the success of Indians is due to the high concentration of professionals in fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, who are well paid. The number of Indians in Germany has increased almost ninefold in the last 10 years and currently stands at around 32,800.

Asim Mansouri, who works as an IT specialist at a telecommunications company, says he chose Germany because of its stability and high quality of life. “This is for my children's future - more opportunities and a better life”, he said.

Ilka Ilieva, a Bulgarian working for an international company, notes that Indians are distinguished by their desire to learn and develop constantly. “Students from India have increased fivefold and half of them intend to stay. They are constantly looking for feedback and after work they take online courses“, she added.

In second place in terms of income among migrants are Austrians with 5322 euros per month, followed by Americans, Irish and British. Bulgarians receive significantly lower wages – an average of 2681 euros per month, almost half as much as Austrians.

Ilka Ilieva explains that the reason may lie in the sectors employed. “Many Bulgarians work in lower-skilled professions, such as construction or seasonal agricultural activities, which lowers the average salary“, she explained. In addition, some Bulgarians have dual citizenship and are included in the statistics as German citizens.