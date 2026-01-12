Rheinmetall to supply Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

German defense company Rheinmetall will supply Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine. The initial order is worth several tens of millions of euros, Rheinmetall said in a statement.

“Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with additional systems for its national defense. The country is scheduled to receive its first Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles in early 2026. The contract for this was signed in December 2025“, the statement noted. It is also stated that “the order for the first five BMPs is worth several tens of millions of euros, and the financing is provided by Germany“.

The next step will be the purchase of additional BMPs.

Rheinmetall is the largest defense company in Germany. It is profiting significantly from the conflict in Ukraine. The concern supplies Kiev with military equipment, including tanks and ammunition, and is building an ammunition production plant in Ukraine.