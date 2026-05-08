Japan has managed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz

The Japanese government has agreed with the UAE to deliver an additional 20 million barrels of oil, which will not use the route through the now effectively blocked Strait of Hormuz. The shipment will be sent to the port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, connected by pipeline to the UAE's fields, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The port has already been the target of drone strikes by Iran. Therefore, Japan needs to stabilize the situation in this region for safe imports through the port of Fujairah.

Earlier, at a press conference in Paris, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have promised to ensure stable oil supplies based on new approaches, despite the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. These countries, he said, have the ability to use auxiliary export channels.

Like the UAE, Saudi Arabia has a port from which oil can be supplied, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Before the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, these two countries accounted for the bulk of Japan's oil imports.