The authorities in Ghana are considering acquiring Lukoil's 38% stake in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) offshore oil block in the Gulf of Guinea. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to these sources, Ghana believes that it has a preferential right to purchase Lukoil's stake in the Pecan field development project in the Gulf of Guinea. Ghana seeks to gain greater control over oil production in its western waters.

Earlier, Lukoil announced that it had reached an agreement with the American company Carlyle for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH, which owns its foreign assets. As Bloomberg notes, the stake in DWT/CTP is likely part of the Russian company's international portfolio, which Carlyle will receive.

Ghana has notified Lukoil of its intention, Bloomberg reports. Representatives of the Russian company declined to comment, the agency reports.

In 2023, the Ghanaian government approved the project to develop the Pekan field in the DWT/CTP block, in which Lukoil participates.