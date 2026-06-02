Approximately 20,000 people from over 100 countries will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. “Numerous guests will attend the forum. "I am currently informed that approximately 20,000 people from over 100 countries have confirmed their participation," he said.

The presidents of Uzbekistan, Tanzania and Abkhazia, as well as the vice president of China, will attend the 2026 FIIM. According to him, the FIIM will be attended by state officials and politicians from approximately 76 countries.

„Among them are the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng and the President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba. In addition, as always, vice presidents, deputy prime ministers and ministers of economy from a number of countries are expected to attend,“ Ushakov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally attend the forum on June 5, where he will deliver an important speech. “As for the central event (PIIF), as always, it is the plenary session, which takes place on Friday. Our president will deliver an important speech there“, the Kremlin spokesman said.