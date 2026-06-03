Lockheed Martin intercepts Shahed drone for the first time using Grizzly missile

The American defense corporation Lockheed Martin has intercepted a Shahed-class attack drone for the first time using a missile launched from a new Grizzly container installation at the Yuma test site in Arizona, Axios reported, citing a company representative.

The Sanctum anti-drone system, powered by artificial intelligence, was used as a battle management system, according to the representative. Fortem Technologies R40 radars were used to detect and track targets. According to the company, the Grizzly missile, developed in six months, can be used both on land and at sea. Each missile costs several hundred thousand dollars.

The innovative launch system is disguised as a standard three-meter cargo container, which provides it with high mobility and allows for the covert delivery of weapons to almost any location via cargo transport.

According to a company representative, the use of such a missile significantly reduces the cost of destroying targets and allows more expensive strike weapons to be reserved for “larger and more powerful threats“.