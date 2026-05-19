Ruble tops list of best-performing currencies in the world

The ruble has strengthened against the dollar by approximately 12% since the beginning of April, demonstrating the best performance of any world currency, according to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the ruble exchange rate against the dollar has fallen to its lowest level since February 2023. The agency cites high energy prices amid the US-Israel war against Iran as the reason for this trend.

For the second year in a row, the ruble has strengthened, contrary to economists' forecasts. Analysts surveyed by the agency believe that this may indicate an overvalued currency. For example, Iskander Lutsko, asset manager at Istar Capital, called the current macroeconomic conditions “ideal for further strengthening of the ruble“.