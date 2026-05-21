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ChatGPT could go public

ChatGPT could go public

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, among others, prepare for OpenAI’s initial public offering (IPO)

Май 21, 2026 12:11 44

ChatGPT could go public - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

OpenAI, the maker of the chatbot ChatGPT, is working with banks to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO). The company could file for regulatory review as early as May 22, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, among others, are preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of OpenAI. The artificial intelligence company’s CEO, Sam Altman, is aiming for an IPO by September.

Earlier this week, the company overcame a major hurdle in that direction, after a California district court dismissed Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman. Musk accused Altman of abandoning OpenAI’s original mission, which was to be a non-profit.