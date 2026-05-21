India, Italy to build India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

India and Italy have reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). This was announced by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs after talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

“The two sides expressed interest in developing logistics infrastructure through concrete projects and confirmed their intention to implement the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor project,“ the ministry said.

Modi and Meloni also agreed to elevate India-Italy relations to a special strategic partnership. “The Prime Ministers agreed to hold annual leaders' meetings, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as regular ministerial and institutional consultations“, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

During their talks in Rome, Modi and Meloni “agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, research and innovation, space, energy, artificial intelligence and critical technologies, education, culture and humanitarian ties“. They declared 2027 as the “India-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism“.

The Indian and Italian Prime Ministers also “discussed the international and regional agenda, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, India-EU relations and conflicts in the Middle East and Europe“. In this regard, Modi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of ongoing crises.