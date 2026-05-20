Turkey proposes pipeline project to NATO for supply to eastern flank

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has proposed a pipeline project to NATO for supply to the eastern flank of the Alliance.

“This is a separate project within the capability development package, which is currently awaiting NATO approval, designed to strengthen the energy supply structure of allies on the eastern flank of the alliance. In light of the recent events in the Strait of Hormuz, this project is important for reducing NATO's dependence on seaborne fuel transport and enhancing NATO's interoperability“, quoted the “Hürriyet“ newspaper announcement by the Ministry of Defense.

The project is seeking funding from the NATO Joint Fund.

“Our project is five times more cost-effective than alternative options and, if approved, will be operational in a much shorter time frame“, the ministry noted.