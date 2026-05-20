US President Donald Trump told reporters today that he was in no rush to end the conflict with Iran, stressing that achieving the mission's objectives was more important than setting deadlines for its completion, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Saudi Arabia appreciates Trump's decision to give more time for negotiations with Iran, the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

Trump said earlier this week that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar had asked him to postpone a planned US strike on Iran to give more time for negotiations.