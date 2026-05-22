US urges India to buy US oil

The US is urging India to increase its purchases of US oil, and also to buy it from Venezuela. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement, saying that Venezuelan presidential envoy Delcy Rodriguez plans to visit India next week.

“We want to sell them as much energy as they buy“, he told reporters in Miami before leaving for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, commenting on the prospects for expanding US oil supplies to India.

“We are already in talks with them to do more; we want to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also believe there are favorable opportunities with Venezuelan oil. "In fact, as far as I understand, the interim president of Venezuela will be traveling to India next week," the US State Department chief noted.