Netherlands warns of corruption risks in Ukraine funding

The Netherlands may face cases of corruption and unjustified price increases in the provision of military aid to Ukraine, according to a report by the Court of Auditors.

It notes that Ukraine “continues to face corruption“. There is therefore a risk that funds allocated by the Netherlands “do not always reach their intended recipients“.

According to the auditors, urgent arms deliveries to Kiev often force the Ministry of Defense to conclude single-source contracts without tenders. According to the Chamber, this practice can lead to unjustified price increases.

The ministry also cited joint public procurement between the Netherlands and its allies as a risk. It specified that in such a case, the Court of Auditors cannot audit the costs.

Earlier, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced that the country had supplied Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth more than EUR 5 billion in 2025. It noted that the increase in supplies was due to the reduction in US military support for Kiev. The Netherlands, for its part, continued to supply air defense systems, artillery, ammunition and combat vehicles, as well as participate in the training of Ukrainian military personnel. The Dutch government has already allocated EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2026.