Forbes: The richest heirs of Russian billionaires

Yusuf Alekperov, son of Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov, topped Forbes' list of the richest heirs of Russian billionaires with an inheritance of $29.5 billion. The list is published on the publication's website.

Second place is taken by the two children of Leonid Mikhelson, the main owner of Novatek and Sibur, with an inheritance of $14.15 billion. Third place is taken by the daughter and son of the founder of Eurochem Andrey Melnichenko with an inheritance of $ 10.2 billion.

The top ten richest heirs include the children of Suleiman Kerimov, the heirs of Vladimir Lisin, owner of the steel company NLMK, the children of Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of Novatek and Sibur, as well as the children of the founder of PhosAgro and others.