The Italian government has decided to reduce its participation in the EU defense investment program SAFE (Security Action for Europe). According to the newspaper La Repubblica, instead of the initially planned 14.9 billion euros, Rome intends to borrow no more than 4-5 billion euros.

As explained, the Italian government does not intend to submit new defense construction projects until the application deadline of May 31st and will only finance existing programs. This decision is explained by the need to take into account the more pressing needs of ensuring energy security and mitigating the increase in energy prices resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly reiterated that he cannot tell the population that there is money for military spending, but there is no way to protect themselves from rising energy prices. The newspaper claims that he has tried to use his participation in the European defense loan program worth $ 150 billion, which the EU presents as a "response to the military threat from the Russian Federation", as leverage on the European Commission to achieve an easing of financial norms regarding the budget deficit due to the energy crisis. Meloni sent a letter to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on May 18, but has not yet received a response, the newspaper writes.

On June 2, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intends to convene the "European Five" (Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland, Italy) in Berlin for a meeting with the participation of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and the topic of strengthening European defense. Meloni is trying to get the summit postponed by a day or two, since June 2 is a national holiday in Italy - Republic Day. According to the publication, if Berlin does not cooperate, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani will participate in the meeting.