The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states adopted a joint declaration on the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) at the summit in Astana. As stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the summit marks a new chapter in the activities of the integration union.

„Today's summit and the Eurasian Economic Forum taking place today are very important events that open a new chapter in the activities of our integration union. Today, along with the signing of joint decisions on economic cooperation, we adopted a joint declaration on the responsible development of artificial intelligence in the Eurasian Economic Union. This creates institutional conditions for our organization to move to a qualitatively new stage of its development,“ he said.

Tokayev expressed hope that the events in Astana “will contribute to further strengthening the economic potential“ of the EEU countries, as well as to strengthening the “business climate and the well-being of citizens of the member states of the union“. He also expressed gratitude to the leaders of the EEU countries and observer states for their work at the events in Astana.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the joint statement aims to develop practical cooperation between the EEU countries in the field of artificial intelligence, exchange of experience, successful practices and technological solutions, as well as interaction in economic sectors where artificial intelligence affects efficiency and competitiveness. In addition, the document envisages the development of economic and technological partnerships between the ENI member states, taking into account their national digital sovereignty.