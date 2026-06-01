6.5% growth in gas exports via TurkStream

Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the “TurkStream“ gas pipeline by 6.5% in January-May, reaching 7.65 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In May, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route increased by 20% compared to April and by 3% compared to May 2025, reaching 1.47 billion cubic meters.

The average daily capacity of “TurkStream“ in the European direction in May (47.4 million cubic meters) is 3% higher than in May 2025 and 16% higher than in April. Therefore, the pipeline was used at 84% last month.

The “Turkish Stream“ gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters. The pipeline is designed to supply Turkey and countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. Currently, it remains the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of “Turkish Stream“ is the “Ruskaya“ compressor station, built near Anapa.

It was previously reported that supplies via the “Turkish Stream“ to Europe in 2025 increased by 8.3% to a record 18.1 billion cubic meters.

Russia also slightly increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by the end of 2025 to 21.2 billion cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea: “Blue Stream“ and “Turkish Stream“.