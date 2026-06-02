Samsung Electronics, based in the Republic of Korea, briefly entered the list of the 10 corporations with the largest market capitalization in the world, temporarily displacing the American Meta Platforms (recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation). This is reported by the Hanguk Gyeongjae newspaper, citing data from the CompaniesMarketCap portal.

On Tuesday, due to short-term price fluctuations, Samsung Electronics shares rose by 1.29%, which brought the capitalization to 1.535 trillion dollars. At the time, a similar figure for Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, was $1.524 trillion, which temporarily dropped it to 11th place.

In ninth place is the American company Tesla ($1.561 trillion). The top five includes the American Nvidia ($5.434 trillion), Alphabet ($4.513 trillion), Apple ($4.498 trillion), Microsoft ($3.420 trillion) and Amazon ($2.810). Taiwan's TSMC ($2.259 trillion) is in sixth place, followed by the American Broadcom ($2.177 trillion) and the Saudi Saudi Aramco ($1.763 trillion).

Another company based in the Republic of Kazakhstan - SK Hynix, is in 13th place in the ranking with capitalization ($1.072 trillion). Samsung Electronics is currently in 11th place again, and its capitalization is estimated at $1.522 trillion. The American company Micron Technology ($1.167 trillion) is in 12th position.