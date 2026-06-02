EU allows US to impose 15% tariffs on EU goods

The European Parliament (EP) committee has approved, at the third attempt, an agreement between the EU and the US, which provides for the elimination of European tariffs on American products and the right of Washington to impose 15% tariffs on EU goods, the parliament's press service reported.

“The European Parliament's Committee on International Trade voted in favour of the trade agreement with the US“, the statement said.

According to this agreement, the EU commits to buy energy worth $750 billion from the US by the end of 2028. The document is scheduled for approval at the EP session from 15 to 18 June.

The European Parliament's approval of this agreement, concluded between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump in the summer of 2025, has been postponed twice. The first time was due to the situation around Greenland, when in early 2026 the US president asked the EU to hand over the island, which is under the sovereignty of EU member Denmark, to the United States. The second time, approval was delayed due to Trump's threats to impose additional tariffs on European goods in February-March 2026.

Washington is insisting that Brussels bring the agreement into force no later than July 4, when the US will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence.