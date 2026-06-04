Opening the Strait of Hormuz will not quickly normalize energy markets

Restoring shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of an agreement between Iran and the United States will not immediately normalize energy markets. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Julie Kozak at a briefing.

„Countries with less reliable reserves, including oil and petroleum products, are currently facing the most serious challenges. Of course, opening the Strait of Hormuz will be a very important factor for the global economy. "But I also think it's important to remember that given the damage to infrastructure, even after the Strait of Hormuz is fully opened, it will take time for the full positive impact on the situation in some countries, given the time it takes for tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz to reach their destination," Kozak said.

“We need to assess how serious the consequences of the damage to production infrastructure will be,“ she stressed.