Russia is interested in the entry of foreign capital into its market and is ready to prove its reliability. Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary, said this in an interview with “Izvestia“ on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIF).

“Let's not forget that many companies, large companies, left. Some left peacefully, others in a brutal way. But some stayed and remain in this market. And we, as Russia, are interested in the entry of foreign capital into our market“, he said. “We are interested in proving to everyone that we are a reliable country, the best country for investment. Because no country in the world can develop without foreign investment. This is simply impossible“, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

The Western business community is showing interest in the SPIEF and is expecting statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be made at the plenary session of the forum.

“The main thing is the interest shown by Western business, and they show it, and even if they are not here, everyone is looking forward to the president's speech today, his statement during the panel session“, Peskov said.

He specified that it is important for foreign business to understand the main vector in which Russia intends to move economically and politically. “It is important for them to understand what Russia considers its main challenges“, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

At the same time, Peskov called “not to exaggerate the interest of the West and the importance of the arrival of certain emissaries“.