Polaris Lighting, one of the leading lighting companies in our country, has opened a new showroom in Sofia

Polaris Lighting is now operating with a new showroom and warehouse in Sofia. The new facility is located at 71 “Tsvetan Lazarov“ Blvd., 2nd floor, SIMA building, and is aimed at customers, architects, interior designers, investors, builders and planners who are looking for real lighting solutions.

The company is part of “Polaris Product“ Ltd. and has over 30 years of presence on the Bulgarian market. Polaris Lighting operates in the field of interior, exterior, industrial, technical and decorative lighting, offering design, delivery, production and installation of lighting solutions for various types of objects.

With the opening of the new location in Sofia, the company expands its sales network and creates another opportunity for direct meetings between customers and the real application of light.

A new address for customers and professionals

The new showroom is not designed just as a sales hall, but as a place for selection, comparison and consultation. Visitors can see different types of lighting live, compare light effect, color temperature, angle of illumination, installation method and application according to the specific space.

This is important both for people who furnish their homes and for professionals working in offices, hotels, restaurants, shops, public buildings, facades, park spaces, warehouses and industrial sites.

The showroom presents solutions from different directions – magnetic systems and modules, linear LED systems, three-phase busbars and spotlights, LED downlights for recessed and surface mounting, LED panels, ceiling lights, decorative lighting fixtures, wall lamps, LED mirrors, LED strips and accessories.

On site, you can also see acoustic lamps and panels, facade and exterior lighting, street and park lighting fixtures, industrial lamps, solar solutions, motion and presence sensors, emergency and evacuation lighting.

Technical support in the selection of lighting

For more complex objects, the selection of lighting is not limited to design alone. The installation height, the function of the room, the required illumination, the degree of glare, energy efficiency and the connection with the overall architectural or interior concept are important.

That is why Polaris Lighting also emphasizes the technical part of the process. The company offers consultations, project support and solutions tailored to the specific requirements of the site. For architects, planners and interior designers this is a significant advantage, as lighting often needs to be included at the stage of drawings, visualizations and specifications.

Some of the systems and solutions are accompanied by LDT/IES files, BIM models and 3D files, which facilitates their integration into professional projects. The company also prepares computer photometric projects, through which technically sound solutions for specific spaces can be planned.

This approach reduces the risk of incorrectly selected lighting – for example, insufficient lighting, inappropriate color temperature, excessive glare or choosing a system that does not meet the actual conditions in the room.

Portfolio of projects with offices, hotels, public and industrial facilities

Over the years, Polaris Lighting has participated in a number of projects in various sectors. The company's portfolio includes office buildings, hotels, restaurants, sports and public facilities, retail spaces, industrial zones and logistics spaces.

Among the implemented projects are KBC Global Services, Schwarz IT Bulgaria, Entain, Melexis Bulgaria, Campus 90, Park Lane Office Center, Ensana Aquahouse Hotel & Spa, National Palace of Culture, Lufthansa Technik Sofia, Varna Airport, SEG Krivina Logistics Hub, Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Hotel “Rila“, Hotel “Mimoza“, Historical Park, Ozone Skybar & Lounge, Fitness Flex Ruse, SFA Retail Varna, The Martini Food & Cocktails and others.

The variety of projects shows the wide scope of the company – from decorative lighting for interiors to technical and industrial solutions for spaces with higher requirements for efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Polaris Lighting also works with international lighting brands, including Delta Light, Redo, Nowodvorski, Maytoni, Nova Luce, LedsC4, Arelux, One Light and Ideal Lux. This allows it to offer solutions in different price ranges, styles and technical parameters.

The new showroom in Sofia complements the company's online channels. Through Polarislighting.bg the professional audience can browse systems, catalogs, projects and technical information, and through DesignZone.bg customers can order lighting fixtures online.

With its new location in the capital, Polaris Lighting strengthens its presence on the market and creates a more accessible point for customers and professionals who want to choose lighting not only by appearance, but according to its real application.

The showroom is located in Sofia, 71 “Tsvetan Lazarov“ Blvd., 2nd floor, SIMA building. Working hours are from Monday to Friday, 09:30-18:00.