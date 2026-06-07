Business seeks solutions to the shortage of personnel before the summer tourist season

On the threshold of the summer season, the tourism industry is looking for new solutions to address the shortage of personnel. Every year, Bulgarian universities prepare about 2,000 bachelors and masters in the field of tourism, but a small part of them remain to work in the sector in our country.

Tourism students see different opportunities for professional realization. Some plan to develop in the restaurant, hotel and tour operator business, while others are considering a career abroad. However, some of the young specialists are categorical that they want to develop in Bulgaria.

According to Prof. Stoyan Marinov from the University of Economics in Varna and co-chairman of the Varna Chamber of Tourism, the main problem is the seasonal nature of Bulgarian tourism. Those who manage to find year-round employment remain in the sector, but a significant part of graduates turn to other professional fields. The reason for this is also their good language skills, which open up opportunities for them outside of tourism.

The industry believes that extending the season and providing work throughout the year would make the sector more attractive to young professionals. In this direction, the Bulgarian Hotel Association is developing a model for cooperation between seaside and mountain tourist sites. The idea is for them to exchange staff between the summer and winter seasons, so that employees have longer-term employment.

Another initiative is the study tours for students from vocational high schools and universities. They get the opportunity to get acquainted with the work process on site and gain confidence in their future professional realization.

From the resort complex “Albena“ are also focusing on a closer connection between education and business, aiming to attract young and motivated specialists, while reducing their dependence on third-party workers. It is expected that in the next one or two years, about 30 young people will start working directly after graduation, including in middle management positions.

However, for students, motivation is not limited to salary alone. They place a good working climate, respect between management and employees, development opportunities and professional security among their main priorities. In their opinion, a positive work environment and recognition for the work done are just as important as the remuneration.