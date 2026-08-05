Prices of some vegetables in France rise due to drought

French farmers have warned of an imminent rise in the prices of lettuce and other vegetables due to extreme heat and severe drought, according to radio station Europe 1.

According to the radio station, the price increase is due to a significant increase in water consumption for watering plants to prevent them from drying out under the scorching sun. Such measures inevitably increase production costs. At the same time, without daily watering, plants quickly die due to the heat.

In general, lettuce producers may suffer losses of up to 20% of their total planted crop due to the heat.

Earlier, the national meteorological service Météo-France declared July 2026 the warmest month on record. The average air temperature was 24.9 degrees Celsius.