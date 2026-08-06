Azerbaijan is ready to supply gas to Ukraine

Azerbaijan is ready to supply natural gas to Ukraine if necessary, and is considering using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to strengthen regional energy security. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha on Thursday in Kiev, according to the Report news agency.

“We will be ready to supply gas to Ukraine if the need arises“, Bayramov said.

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has long been present on the Ukrainian market, continues to actively operate in the country and has ambitious plans to further develop energy cooperation.

Another promising avenue, according to the Azerbaijani foreign minister, could be the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to strengthen energy security in the wider region. “We view this as a very promising area of our future cooperation“, Bayramov added.