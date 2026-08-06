From August 9, prices will be in euros only

From August 9, 2026, prices of goods and services in Bulgaria will be able to be indicated only in euros. On August 8, the mandatory period during which traders had to display the values simultaneously in both currencies expires.

The change is provided for in the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria. Dual labelling began on August 8, 2025 and continues until August 8, 2026 inclusive. After this period, the requirement to include the lev equivalent on labels, price lists, menus and online offers is no longer required.

This means that from Sunday, consumers will only see the final price in euros on the labels. Retailers will not be required to remove lev values immediately, but if they continue to display them voluntarily, the information must not be misleading or create confusion about the actual selling price.

The official and irrevocable exchange rate remains 1 euro for 1.95583 leva. When checking an old leva price, the euro value is obtained by dividing the leva amount by the full rate, after which the result is rounded according to legal rules.

The period of enhanced price control ends

During the one-year period of dual labelling, retailers were required to set their prices in good faith and transparently. Each increase had to be justified by objective economic factors, and during an inspection, companies had to present evidence of higher costs, deliveries, salaries or other reasons.

After August 9, control over compliance with consumer rules and price marking will be carried out mainly by the Consumer Protection Commission. The National Revenue Agency will continue inspections in commercial establishments, but with a focus on reporting turnover, hidden income and tax violations.

The Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency carried out joint inspections after the introduction of the euro. In April, the inspection bodies reported nearly 1,000 inspected gas stations, and in some cases unjustified price increases were established and administrative penalties were taken.

The lev is no longer a means of payment

The change in labels does not affect the method of payment. The lev ceased to be legal tender after the end of the one-month dual circulation period on January 31, 2026. As of February 1, all cash payments in the country are made only in euros.

Citizens who still have lev banknotes and coins can exchange them. As of July 1, commercial banks and “Bulgarian Posts“ have the right to charge a fee for the service after the six-month period of mandatory free exchange has expired. However, the BNB continues to exchange levs for euros indefinitely and without a fee at the fixed rate.

According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank, 29.4 billion levs had been exchanged by the end of June, representing nearly 94.5% of banknotes and coins in circulation at the beginning of 2025.

Consumers should monitor the final price

The drop in lev values may temporarily make it difficult for some consumers who are still comparing prices with their old levels. In case of suspicion of incorrect calculation, the official rate of 1.95583 leva per euro remains the reference point, and signals about misleading labels or unfair commercial practices can be submitted to the Consumer Protection Commission.

The change of August 9 marks the end of the last major transitional period in the display of prices after Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.