Turkey invests $10 billion in private investment in AI projects

At least $10 billion in private funds will be allocated in Turkey for the implementation of projects for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), announced the President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey is making intensive efforts to transfer its experience and capabilities in the defense industry to other fields, especially in the field of AI.“ We will mobilize at least $10 billion in private investment for the development of data center infrastructure, cloud technologies and AI. We will allocate at least 2% of the funds from our state investment programs for the implementation of projects in the field of AI. "By 2030, we will increase the installed capacity of data centers in our country to at least 1 GW," Erdogan said in Istanbul at a ceremony announcing the AI action plan.

According to him, Turkey plans to train 10,000 experts in the field of AI and about 100,000 specialists in its application.

“We will play an active role in developing human-centered AI standards in the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), G20, UN and other international platforms,“ the Turkish leader noted. “I hope that together we will make Turkey one of the leading countries in the artificial intelligence era,“ Erdogan stressed.

Turkey is actively implementing AI in public administration, defense and business; the republic is considered one of the world leaders in the use of conversational neural networks.