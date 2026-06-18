EU jet fuel stocks would run out by the end of summer without opening the Strait of Hormuz

The European Union is constantly monitoring the situation with jet fuel supplies, as commercial reserves in Europe would be completely exhausted by the end of summer if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked. This was announced by European Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen.

“We have been paying special attention to the jet fuel sector for a long time“, he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa. “Without the resumption of shipping through the Strait, commercial reserves would run out by the end of summer. That is why we sincerely hope that the peace agreement will be long-lasting and will indeed lead to the full opening of the Strait as soon as possible.“

On June 17, US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz “is already partially open“ and will be fully open to shipping in the next day or two.

On June 14, the United States and Iran announced that they had agreed to a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict. On June 18, Trump announced that he had signed the memorandum.