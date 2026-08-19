UAE: All trade and financial transactions with Iran suspended

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), has rejected all allegations regarding the state of economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as essential means to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Al Hameli stressed that in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade and financial transactions with Iran have been suspended until further notice.

Al Hameli stressed that the UAE remains firmly committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system, in accordance with international law and the highest global standards.