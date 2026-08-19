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UAE: All trade and financial transactions with Iran suspended

UAE: All trade and financial transactions with Iran suspended

Decision valid until further notice

Aug 19, 2026 20:00 46

UAE: All trade and financial transactions with Iran suspended - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), has rejected all allegations regarding the state of economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as essential means to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Al Hameli stressed that in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade and financial transactions with Iran have been suspended until further notice.

Al Hameli stressed that the UAE remains firmly committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system, in accordance with international law and the highest global standards.