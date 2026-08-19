German farmers suffer heavy losses due to drought

The heat and prolonged drought this summer have led to a drop in crop yields in Germany, according to the German Farmers' Union (DBV).

The organization estimates that the average grain harvest will be approximately 41.9 million tons, which is 7% less than the target for 2025. “Particularly in southern and western Germany, the lack of rainfall has led to poor yields, even to the failure of some crops“, DBV head Joachim Ruckwied told a press conference broadcast on NTV. For example, the rapeseed harvest has fallen by 20%.

Some regions are experiencing a shortage of livestock feed, such as grass and silage. Due to the difficult situation, the Farmers' Union expects immediate financial assistance from the German government. "Our businesses need seeds and diesel now, and fertilizers and crop protection products later," Rukwid said. He believes that without the necessary liquidity, the 2027 harvest will be at risk.