Kazakhstan strengthens security of Caspian oil and gas facilities

Oil and gas companies in the Caspian Sea of Kazakhstan will be obliged to provide a place for the deployment of offshore operational headquarters for combating terrorism near their production facilities, according to an order of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to the document, the owners of the facilities, upon request, must provide the operational headquarters with a place no more than 23 km from the oil and gas facilities. The place must accommodate 10 personnel and a helipad.

The costs of deployment and operation of the anti-terrorism headquarters will be borne by the oil and gas companies themselves, but the list, scope and procedure for carrying out and reimbursing the costs will be determined by mutual agreement. The order will come into force two months after the publication of the document, on October 17.