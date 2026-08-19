The global geopolitical situation is becoming increasingly entangled, with leading Russian military and political figures making key comments on the future of Ukraine and Israel.

Kirill Dmitriev and Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov made sharp statements that resonated internationally.

Presidential Ambitions in Ukraine: A New Clash for Power

The Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev commented on the recent domestic political upheavals in Ukraine. According to him, the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov has openly demonstrated his “presidential ambitions“. The occasion for Dmitriev's analysis was Fedorov's official call for elections in Ukraine.

The Russian representative emphasizes that this demand is a direct challenge to the current head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, who previously dismissed Fedorov from the ministerial post. Western media such as the British newspaper "Times" also confirmed that the actions of the former minister strongly resemble the beginning of an election campaign. More details on the subject were released by the Russian news agency (lenta.news).

General Alaudinov: Israel at risk of disappearing

In parallel with the comments on Kiev, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and commander of the special forces „Akhmat“ Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov made a startling prediction about the conflict in the Middle East. In an interview with TASS, he admitted that Israel may cease to exist as a state.

Alaudinov believes that Tel Aviv is deliberately trying to ignite a large-scale war in the region in order to draw the United States and the entire NATO bloc into it. According to the lieutenant general, although this is currently successful, Israel will eventually overestimate its own strength. “The one who accumulates sins falls into his own trap”, the military said, predicting that the escalation will only gain momentum. The commander's entire statement was quoted by the Russian agency (tass.ru).

Analysts point out that these positions of Moscow draw even more categorically the dividing lines between global powers, while the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East remain without a clear outcome.