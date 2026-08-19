Artificial intelligence will not leave people without jobs

Artificial intelligence technologies are essential for the development of the economy and will replace people in a number of professions. However, contrary to fears and rumors, they will not leave people without jobs, but will require additional training to work with this tool in the future, experts are categorical.

“I will give you a specific example, because at the moment there is a lot of media coverage about IT companies that are laying off a huge number of employees, and artificial intelligence is replacing them. I have talked to the owners and founders of many IT companies. And yes, there are replacements. But many companies say that they are not laying off people; they are improving quality“, says Alexander Smekalin, director of the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia (AIRR).

Developers no longer write code themselves, and their experience is used to verify the work of artificial intelligence. People cannot fully trust neural networks, which often make mistakes; they need to monitor how they perform their tasks and know how to properly use such a powerful tool.

“The economy is developing so quickly now that even the help of artificial intelligence sometimes makes it impossible to keep track. Therefore, I think there is no need to be afraid that artificial intelligence will replace people. We need to focus on changing the system of educating people so that it can cope with these technologies. Then everyone will be able to find their calling,“ noted Smekalin.