Tehran Denies: These Missiles Are Not Iranian

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejected a statement by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saying Iran was behind missiles fired at the country from the Persian Gulf a day earlier.

He said the "accusations" were "baseless" in a statement posted on Telegram. The UAE accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles at sea traffic on its territory and subsequently suspended all trade with the country until further notice. One missile landed in territorial waters, the other outside. The statement stressed the UAE's readiness to deal with any threats. The Interior Ministry earlier on Tuesday assured that the situation was safe after the missile threat alert. The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States fulfills the terms of the interim agreement with Iran signed in June, Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said earlier on Tuesday. Among the conditions set by Tehran are an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to threats and US military operations on all fronts, Ghalibaf told parliament.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important strategic sea routes. Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through it.

A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran was reached on June 17 but began to unravel almost immediately over disagreements over control of the strait.

He said the talks were stalled and Tehran must surrender.

Diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting end to the conflict, however, remain stalled. On Monday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran intended to move to a "full offensive" stance given the lack of progress.