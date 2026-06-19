Lukashenko was presented with a rare breed of cow

During a visit to the dairy complex in the Minsk region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was presented with a Jersey cow named Musya, BelTA news agency reports.

On June 19, the Belarusian leader went on a business trip to the Uzdensky district to get acquainted with the work of the Yachenka enterprise BelInterGen-Agro OOO.

According to the agency, the company mainly breeds Holsteins, but has also started breeding Jerseys. A representative of the latter was presented to the head of state.

Jerseys are small dairy cows. Their peculiarity is that their milk contains a large amount of fat and protein, and is also high in A2 protein. At the same time, due to their low weight, cows of this breed require significantly less feed. The daily milk yield is up to 30 liters.

It is noted that the Jersey breed at the enterprise began to be bred from one cow, also named Musya, who lived for 11 years. The Telegram channel “Pool of the First“, close to the president's press service, published a photo of a young cow.