At the beginning of the summer season, up to 3% growth in the number of tourists is expected

The expected drop in fuel prices will bring more tourists to Bulgaria. This is predicted by Minister Ilin Dimitrov, who is in Pamporovo for the Fifth National Conference on Equal Tourism, BNT reports.

According to the Minister of Tourism, the summer season has slowed down and this is mainly due to the outflow of German and Romanian tourists from the Black Sea coast. The resorts are starting to fill up and the expectations are that the results will be similar to last year's. Minister Dimitrov emphasized that the Pamporovo resort is fully accessible, ready for the season and awaits its tourists.

Assoc. Prof. Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism: "The Ministry of Tourism will advertise extremely aggressively in nearby markets and on the domestic market, because we must save our season and we will save it. The season needs help and adequate management. We will advertise, participate in exchanges, invite influencers, and run campaigns. If we have growth, it will be within 2 to 3 percent."