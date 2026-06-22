Iranian oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz hit record high

Iran has increased oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz to the highest level since the conflict began in late February as shipping in the region resumes, Bloomberg reported.

Three supertankers under US sanctions - the Elva, Virgo and Vigor - are passing through the strait, carrying an estimated 6 million barrels of Iranian oil. The vessels are headed for the Singapore region, from where crude is usually shipped to China for processing.

The shipments are possible after Washington lifted restrictions on ships entering Iranian ports. Bloomberg also recorded an increase in overall traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict carried an estimated 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.