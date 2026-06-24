Ship evacuation begins through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman will coordinate the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a plan by the International Maritime Organization of the United Nations to evacuate vessels and crews stranded in the Persian Gulf.

The operation involves hundreds of ships and about 11,000 sailors who remained in the area after the escalation of tensions around the key sea route. According to the organization, the ships will be removed in stages, after individual coordination with their owners and captains.

The plan envisages the use of temporary routes through the waters of Iran and Oman, as the usual navigation corridors remain risky. Among the main concerns are possible floating mines, increased risk of accidents and limited visibility for commercial operators.

The first ships have already started to pass through the strait under the coordination of the international organization. According to maritime sources, traffic is gradually recovering, but remains far below normal levels before the crisis.

The Omani Ministry of Defense has issued instructions for alternative routes, and Iran has committed to maintaining a communication channel to ensure safe passage. Other countries in the region, as well as representatives of the international shipping industry, are also participating in the coordination.

Despite the start of the operation, maritime authorities warn that the risk in the area has not disappeared. Shipowners must conduct their own risk assessments before allowing their vessels to pass through the strait.

The evacuation through Hormuz is a major test of the ability of international institutions to restore a modicum of security in one of the world's busiest and most strategic shipping lanes.