The US plans to invest $137 billion in Kazakhstan

During a speech at the round table "Kazakhstan-America" in Astana, the American side outlined further prospects for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the stable growth of investment interaction and the continued high interest of American business in the Kazakh market, the correspondent of the Kazinform agency reports.

Special emphasis was placed on the long-term nature of the partnership and the potential for increasing the volume of mutual investments.

According to the senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, Kush Choksi, the accumulated base of investments and ongoing projects forms a solid foundation for the next stage of expanded cooperation.

"The total volume of American investments in Kazakhstan already exceeds $100 billion. This reflects the depth and scale of our partnership, as well as the level of participation of American companies in the development of key sectors of the Kazakh economy. “We see significant potential for further growth and view the $137 billion target as an achievable goal that will reflect the next phase of expanding our economic engagement,“ he said.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States exceeded $1 billion in the first quarter of 2026.