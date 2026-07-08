Pentagon announces $300 million lithium tender

tenderThe Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency has announced a tender to purchase approximately 16,000 tons of lithium carbonate worth up to $300 million, Bloomberg reports.

This order includes supplies of lithium carbonate suitable for battery production. The order will be held over five years, with the agency committing to purchase a minimum of $1 million and a maximum of $300 million worth of lithium. The tender was announced on July 2, with bids being accepted until July 17.

The tender was announced against the backdrop of a national campaign to reduce risks in the import of critical minerals. Lithium is used in battery production. Prices have risen by a third since the start of the year amid forecast demand growth and uncertainty about supplies from China and Zimbabwe, key exporting countries, the agency reported.