Pakistan Urgently Seeks to Buy Liquefied Natural Gas

State-owned energy company Pakistan LNG has announced a tender for LNG cargoes for delivery on July 15-16. Bids are being accepted until July 10.

The tender was approved by the Islamic Republic's government on Wednesday, July 8, after a planned shipment from Qatar was canceled this month, sources said.

As previously reported, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a minimum after two consecutive days of US strikes on targets in Iran. On July 8, 14 commercial cargo ships passed through the strait in both directions. Before the latest escalation of the conflict between Iran and the United States, an average of 34 ships passed through this waterway daily.