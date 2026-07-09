Serbia declares its economy open to Russia and China

The Serbian economy is open to cooperation with Russia and China. This was stated by Serbian Government Minister Nenad Popovic on the sidelines of the 16th exhibition “Innoprom“.

“We are supporters of an open economy, which is why Serbia cooperates with the European Union and the United States, as well as with Russia and China. Chinese companies are currently major investors in Serbia“, said Popovic. He explained that economic openness is a priority for Serbia, as “the results of such cooperation benefit citizens and contribute to the country's prosperity“.

The Serbian minister is confident that “the economy is very important and cannot tolerate restrictions“. "Cooperation is crucial for global economic development. Cooperation from all sides, especially in the field of digitalization, especially when artificial intelligence and robotics are developing so rapidly today," he noted.

"Political differences may remain within the framework of politics, but limiting the economy to only a certain group of countries will not lead to anything good," Popovich believes.