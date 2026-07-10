Turkey will not participate in the establishment of the NATO Defense, Security and Resilience Bank

Turkey will not participate for now in the initiative to establish the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), which several NATO member states decided to establish at the NATO summit held in Ankara on July 7-8, CNN Türk reported.

The decision was made based on strategic and technical assessments conducted by relevant state agencies. Turkish authorities have not yet commented on this information.

It was previously reported that in addition to Turkey, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Canada, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania and Ukraine have also announced their readiness to participate in the establishment of the DSRB. The financial consortium will be headquartered in Montreal and aims to raise up to $134 billion to finance military projects related to Ukraine.