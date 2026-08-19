Krassi Balakov becomes the official face of Volkswagen in Bulgaria

Krassimir Balakov was announced as the official ambassador of the Volkswagen brand for Bulgaria. As part of this cooperation, the former national team player and star of the German VfB Stuttgart will participate in a number of the company's communication and public initiatives, and for his daily commute he will receive the new Volkswagen Tayron SUV model.

The partnership is part of the German manufacturer's broader strategy for positioning in Bulgarian sports, as the brand is already developing cooperation with the Bulgarian Football Union and the Professional Football League. According to representatives of the official importer "Porsche BG", Balakov's choice is due to his popular image and his connection with German football, built during his competitive career in the Bundesliga.

The Tayron model, which the football legend will drive, is one of the new additions to Volkswagen's SUV range, which we told you about in detail at its premiere. The car is positioned in the family segment, focusing on increased interior space, modern safety assistants and intuitive control of functions in the cabin.

With this move, Volkswagen is building on its presence on the Bulgarian market, connecting its corporate sports initiatives with a popular name from Bulgarian football history.