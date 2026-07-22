Non-alcoholic beer is changing the market

The strongest growth no longer comes from traditional beer, but from beer products without alcohol. In 2025, 122,780 hectoliters of non-alcoholic beer were sold in Bulgaria – 53% more than the previous year. In the first six months of 2026 alone, sales in the segment increased by another 14%.

The trend follows the development of the European market. In the EU, non-alcoholic beer sales grew by 6% in 2025, and the increase compared to 2020 already exceeds 38%. One in every 12 beers consumed in the union is now alcohol-free.

Manufacturers are responding with new products, flavors and low-alcohol blends. In just one year, 20 new brands and varieties of beer have been introduced to the Bulgarian market, including 0% alcohol offerings.

The Brewers' Union reports that a total of over 220 brands and assortments of beer are produced in Bulgaria, but this figure includes all categories - light, dark, wheat, craft, low-alcohol and non-alcoholic.

At least a dozen non-alcoholic beers and beer mixes can be distinguished among the main local producers, which are constantly or periodically offered. To these must be added imported brands, which is why the real choice in large retail chains is significantly wider.

A national survey cited by the Brewers' Union shows that 54% of adult Bulgarians consume non-alcoholic beer, and approximately every third drinks it at least once a month. The category is particularly popular among young and physically active people seeking a more moderate lifestyle.

The user profile is no longer limited to people who have to drive. Among the main groups are:

drivers and people who avoid alcohol in specific situations;

sports and active consumers;

people who monitor their calorie intake;

young people who consume alcohol less often;

women, among whom the acceptance of the category is gradually increasing;

consumers who want to drink beer during lunch or during the workday.

An Ipsos study, cited in 2025, shows that 22% of Bulgarians perceive non-alcoholic beer as a modern drink, and 33% of women define it as a suitable choice.

The growth is also due to the change in the taste of the products. New technologies allow the alcohol to be removed or the fermentation to be controlled without the beverage completely losing its characteristic malty and hoppy qualities. Thus, non-alcoholic beer is gradually transforming from a niche product into a category in its own right, consumed not by compulsion but by choice.